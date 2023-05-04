NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.25 million.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

