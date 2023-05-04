New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 6%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. 1,479,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,575,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial raised their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $969.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

