Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.85

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 97286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 123,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $181,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Newmark Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading

