NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NEWT opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $288.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.28.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Young purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $348,913. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NewtekOne by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 205.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

