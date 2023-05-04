NFT (NFT) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. NFT has a market capitalization of $652,697.23 and $306.44 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,921.61 or 1.00062522 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01766851 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $809.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.