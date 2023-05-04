Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.88

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.88 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 58659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $791.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,713.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

