Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

NHK traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,436. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold will post 0.0230508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $51,800 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

