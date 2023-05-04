Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$1.50. The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 1663705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nighthawk Gold

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.0230508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

