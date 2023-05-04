Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Stock Performance

About Nkarta

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

