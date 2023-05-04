NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. NMI has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $24.72.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NMI by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

