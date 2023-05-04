Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.07

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 9134075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

