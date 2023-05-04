Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $201.12. The stock had a trading volume of 414,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

