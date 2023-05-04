Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $66,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $202.98 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $265.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

