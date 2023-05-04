Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance
Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
