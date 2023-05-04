Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.