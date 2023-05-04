Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.75 EPS.

NCLH stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.39.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

