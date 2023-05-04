Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Up 1%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.27 and last traded at C$5.22. Approximately 15,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 36,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.47.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

