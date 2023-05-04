Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NUS stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 491,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,014.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,014.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,115 shares of company stock worth $3,649,237. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,906,000 after buying an additional 305,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

