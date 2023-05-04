Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

NYSE:NUS traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 488,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,944. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,115 shares of company stock worth $3,649,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

