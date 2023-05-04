Nuance Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 2.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 1.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $105,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.00. 174,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,894. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.