Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,976 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 129,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,039. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

