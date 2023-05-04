Nuance Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 269,873 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Independent Bank worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Barry H. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,982.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Barry H. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,982.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

INDB stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.69. 97,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

