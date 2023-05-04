Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 1,290,174 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290,174 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 3.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $143,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.1% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 172,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 76,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

