Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NCA opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.