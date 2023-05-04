Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NNY opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

