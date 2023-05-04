Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NIM stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth about $434,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

