NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $278.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $686.71 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.