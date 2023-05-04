Nwam LLC Acquires 2,804 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 131,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 151,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.81. 258,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

