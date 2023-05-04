Nwam LLC Acquires 49,297 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. 1,333,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

