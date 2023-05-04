Nwam LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,790 shares of company stock worth $37,998,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.08. 462,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.82. The stock has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

