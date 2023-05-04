Nwam LLC Sells 25,281 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,281 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 151,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $96.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.