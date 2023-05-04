Nwam LLC Sells 5,756 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,532,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,264,186. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

