Nwam LLC Sells 975 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 3.5 %

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.24. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.