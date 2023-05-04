NXM (NXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017972 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,063.95 or 0.99963577 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002282 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

