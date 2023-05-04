Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

