O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

OI opened at $21.52 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $70,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,873,000 after purchasing an additional 465,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 91.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

