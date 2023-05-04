Oak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 237,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

