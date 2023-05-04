Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,534. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

