Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $75.20. 1,077,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

