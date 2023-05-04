Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SYK traded down $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $284.20. 221,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,305. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.55 and a 200-day moving average of $256.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

