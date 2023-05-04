Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Oceaneering International comprises 3.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Oceaneering International worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 243,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,198. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.