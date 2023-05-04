OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

OGE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,439. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

