Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.63

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$59.63 and last traded at C$60.00, with a volume of 133679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

