Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.60 million.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 361,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,094. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $89.75.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.