OP Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $57,587.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 4,973 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $57,587.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,033.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Soo Hun Jung acquired 3,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,724.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,155 shares of company stock worth $586,603. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

