Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 11,072 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,453. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

