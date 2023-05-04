Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 140,806 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,002,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

