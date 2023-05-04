Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,026 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $122.15. 1,122,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

