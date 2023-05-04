Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,183 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.26. 1,796,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,717,216 shares valued at $1,733,986,850. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.