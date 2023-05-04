Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 218,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

