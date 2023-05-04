Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 646,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $255.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.